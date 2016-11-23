BRIEF-Afterpay Holdings says meeting of Afterpay's shareholders approved
* Advises that Federal Court of Australia approved orders to convene a meeting of Afterpay's shareholders
Nov 23 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing :
* Says it plans to buy a batch of machinery equipment at T$1.36 billion in total
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hYdHrw
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Advises that Federal Court of Australia approved orders to convene a meeting of Afterpay's shareholders
NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. textbook publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co may see improvement in its shares because of cost cuts and investment in its business, Barron's said.