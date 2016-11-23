BRIEF-Ratchaphruek Hospital Pcl says qtrly revenue from hospital operations 95.0 mln baht
* Qtrly revenue from hospital operations 95.0 million baht versus 103.9 million baht
Nov 23 Panagene Inc :
* Says it raised 6.29 billion won in private placement of 1 million shares of the company, as of Nov. 23
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/8AMWvD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qtrly revenue from hospital operations 95.0 million baht versus 103.9 million baht
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol