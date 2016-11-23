BRIEF-Praemium announces re-appointment of Michael Ohanessian as chief executive officer
* Announces re-appointment of Michael Ohanessian as chief executive officer
Nov 23 Thumbage Co Ltd :
* Says 1 billion won worth of its first unregistered convertible bonds have been converted into 1 million shares of the company, at 1,000 won per share, as of Nov. 23
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/UsgExS
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Announces re-appointment of Michael Ohanessian as chief executive officer
SYDNEY, May 15 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd on Monday said it has received a revised A$2.76 billion ($2.04 billion) cash offer led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management for all of its assets.