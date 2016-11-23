WRAPUP 6-More disruptions feared from cyber attack; Microsoft slams govt secrecy
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
Nov 23 Aurora Optoelectronics Co Ltd
* Says unit in Harbin signs equipment sales contract worth 189 million yuan ($27.41 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gg9DuD
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8955 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
* Planning to build a new NZ$100 million retirement village in Geelong, Victoria