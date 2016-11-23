Nov 23 Jilin Aodong Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :

* Says co's 68.67 percent owned pharmacy unit plans to merge co's 70.00 percent owned unit which is engaged in traditional Chinese medicine related business

* Says co's 68.67 percent owned pharmacy unit's wholly owned pharmaceutical development unit plans to merge co's wholly owned hygienic product unit

* Co's 70.00 percent owned unit and co's wholly owned hygienic product unit will be dissolved after the transactions

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fEV3Vx

