PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 15
May 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 23 Zhejiang Wanliyang Co Ltd
* Says major shareholder has reduced 25.7 million shares in the company on Nov 22 at average 14.4 yuan ($2.09) per share, taking its holdings to 19.2 percent from 21.7 percent
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2geX6UM
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8950 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 15 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.