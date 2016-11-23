BRIEF-Afterpay Holdings says meeting of Afterpay's shareholders approved
* Advises that Federal Court of Australia approved orders to convene a meeting of Afterpay's shareholders
Nov 23 Shanghai 2345 Network Holding Group Co Ltd
* Says owner has reduced 44 million shares in the company on Nov 23 at average 11.36 yuan ($1.65) per share, taking his holdings to 3.89 percent from 6.19 percent
NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. textbook publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co may see improvement in its shares because of cost cuts and investment in its business, Barron's said.