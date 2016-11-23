BRIEF-Afterpay Holdings says meeting of Afterpay's shareholders approved
* Advises that Federal Court of Australia approved orders to convene a meeting of Afterpay's shareholders
Nov 23 Sichuan Troy Information Technology Co Ltd
* Says its shares to resume trading on Nov 24 after private placement plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fo4uMB
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Advises that Federal Court of Australia approved orders to convene a meeting of Afterpay's shareholders
NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. textbook publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co may see improvement in its shares because of cost cuts and investment in its business, Barron's said.