Nov 23 Daehan New Pharm Co Ltd :

* Says it will sell 1,255 shares of BNG Energy B.V. to maximize value of overseas investments

* Says transaction amount is 7.29 billion won

* Says it will hold 0 percent stake in BNG Energy B.V. after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/egTzxG

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)