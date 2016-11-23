Nov 23 EPS Bio Technology Corp :

* Says it plans to issue 3 million new shares of its common stock

* New shares with par value of T$10 per share and (tentative) issue price at T$15 per share

* 15 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees

* Remaining 85 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering

* Proceeds to be used for working capital replenishment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Fqh4FF

