PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 15
May 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 23 Ideal Bike Corp :
* Says it plans to issue the fourth series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds, worth T$300 million
* Says par value and issue price of T$100,000 for the bonds
* Maturity period of five years for the bonds
* Proceeds to be used for loan repayment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9IBpb4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 15 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.