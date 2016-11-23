Nov 23 Ideal Bike Corp :

* Says it plans to issue the fourth series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds, worth T$300 million

* Says par value and issue price of T$100,000 for the bonds

* Maturity period of five years for the bonds

* Proceeds to be used for loan repayment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9IBpb4

