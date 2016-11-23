BRIEF-Afterpay Holdings says meeting of Afterpay's shareholders approved
* Advises that Federal Court of Australia approved orders to convene a meeting of Afterpay's shareholders
Nov 23 Beijing Interact Technology Co Ltd
* Says its shares to halt trading on Nov 24 pending private placement plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fo7Sa7
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. textbook publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co may see improvement in its shares because of cost cuts and investment in its business, Barron's said.