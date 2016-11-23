BRIEF-Ryman Healthcare plans to build retirement village in Geelong
* Planning to build a new NZ$100 million retirement village in Geelong, Victoria
Nov 23 China Tianying Inc
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue A-Shares in private placement
DUBAI, May 14 Officials in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, controlled by the armed Houthi movement, declared a state of emergency on Sunday after an outbreak of cholera, which has killed dozens of people.