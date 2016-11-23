PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 15
May 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 23 Guanghe Landscape Culture Communication Co Ltd Shanxi
* Says 20 million shares held by shareholder Huang Guozhong, representing 9.88 percent total issued share capital of co, will be auctioned on Dec 8
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gfcKPV; bit.ly/2f5V7G7
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 15 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.