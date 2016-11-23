PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 15
May 15 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 23 Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue shares in private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gfc78P
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 15 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* EBITDA for FY2017 is anticipated to be in a range of a loss of between $6 million and $9 million.