Nov 24 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co.,
Ltd. :
* Says its wholly owned industrial chain management unit
will use about 38.8 million yuan in total to set up two retail
management JVs in Shandong Province and a cosmetics JV in
Tianjin
* Says the wholly owned unit will hold 51 percent stake in
three JVs respectively
* Says its Hubei-based cosmetics unit will invest 25.5
million yuan to set up a 51-percent-owned cosmetics JV in Hu'nan
* Says its Zhejiang-based cosmetics unit will invest 35.7
million yuan in total to set up three 51-percent-owned cosmetics
JVs in Zhejiang
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/XwU8lc;
goo.gl/UEfXRD; goo.gl/p9KNjN;
goo.gl/wmqo0h; goo.gl/3VS9i8
