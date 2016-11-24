Nov 24 Miyakoshi Holdings Inc :
* Says it plans to issue 3.9 million new shares worth
totaling 1.85 billion yen in private placement to Pacific State
Holdings Limited, on Dec. 12
* Says Pacific State Holdings will pay for the new shares
via DES
* Co's top shareholder Crown United's stake in co will be
diluted to 17.06 percent down from 21.33 percent and to become
the second major shareholder
* Pacific State Holdings Ltd will hold 19.99 percent stake
in co and to be the top shareholder after the transaction
* Shareholding structure change to occur on Dec. 12
