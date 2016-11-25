BRIEF-Cbs Corp sets quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 25 Anhui Sun Create Electronics Co Ltd 600990.SS>
* Says share trade to halt from Nov 25 pending regulatory review of asset restructuring
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2grauqb
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2q4GJ1f