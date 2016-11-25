BRIEF-Cbs Corp sets quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 25 Arion Technology Inc :
* Says it will transfer 2.2 million shares of Dream T Entertainment Co Ltd, a record firm, to Singapore-located company Elektromotive Group Limited, for business diversity
* Says transaction amount is 9.19 billion won
* Says it will hold 0 percent stake in Dream T Entertainment Co Ltd after the transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/9tmocx
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2q4GJ1f