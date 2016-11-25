BRIEF-Forgame expects net loss of about RMB14.0 million to RMB18.0 million for six months ending 30 June 2017
* Expects a substantial improvement in its net operational loss position of approximately 75% to 79% for six months ending 30 June 2017
Nov 25 Arion Technology Inc :
* Says it will buy 2.70 billion shares of Elektromotive Group Limited (Singapore), an electromobile battery firm, for business diversity
* Says transaction amount is 9.19 billion won
* Says it will hold 52.6 percent stake(2.70 billion shares) in Elektromotive Group Limited (Singapore), after the transaction
* Says announced that it has partnered with Microsoft and Tencent to launch Microsoft office online