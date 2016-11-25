Nov 25 Arion Technology Inc :

* Says it will buy 2.70 billion shares of Elektromotive Group Limited (Singapore), an electromobile battery firm, for business diversity

* Says transaction amount is 9.19 billion won

* Says it will hold 52.6 percent stake(2.70 billion shares) in Elektromotive Group Limited (Singapore), after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/sLffv3

