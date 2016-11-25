BRIEF-Cbs Corp sets quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 25 Beijing Thunisoft Co Ltd :
* Says it completes establishment of tech service JV in Beijing with partners
* Plan was disclosed on June 24
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Xwbuvi
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2q4GJ1f