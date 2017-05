Nov 25 Samho International Co Ltd :

* Says it signed contract with Korea Real Estate Investment & Trust Co Ltd on Nov. 24, to undertake construction work of apartment house in Ganeung-dong, Uijeongbu-si, Gyeonggi-do

* Contract amount is 59.66 billion won

