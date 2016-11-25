BRIEF-Hamilton Lane announces limited waiver of lock-up restriction
* Joint book-running managers in co's recent initial public offering of Class A common stock, have agreed to waive a lock-up restriction
Nov 25 Shenzhen Capstone Industrial Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to set up an investment LLP (buy-out fund) with partners
* Says fund's size is up to 710 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ER3Xyn
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Moody's places Azerbaijan's Ba1 ratings on review for downgrade