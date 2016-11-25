BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Shares of IT services provider Infosys Ltd gain 5.9 pct to 985 rupees, its highest since Nov. 8, and up from a year-low of 901 rupees hit on Nov. 17
** Stock sees break out above its descending trend channel along with a cut above its 20-day simple moving average(SMA) tmsnrt.rs/2fx7Dgs
** Stock price crossed above its parabolic SAR on Thursday, suggesting reversal in downtrend
** Falling Trend Intensity indicator (TI) suggests weakness in its downtrend
** MACD has cut above its signal line, also seen positive for the stock
** Nifty IT index up 4.45 pct as IT companies expected to benefit from falling rupee, which is trading close to record low of 68.86
(RM: gaurav.dogra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
May 18 India's NSE index fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day fall in four months, as investors locked in profits on recent gains and as global markets were hit over swirling political uncertainty in the United States.