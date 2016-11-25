BRIEF-Bed Bath & Beyond approves reduction in CEO's target compensation by about 14 pct
* Bed Bath & Beyond says members of board & management of co engaged in talks with shareholders regarding compensation & governance matters - SEC filing
Nov 25 Pola Orbis Holdings Inc :
* Says it will sell Tokyo-based building for 9.52 billion yen and work of art for 7.73 billion yen in December
* Titan International, Inc. U.S. Tire facilities ratify a new five year contract