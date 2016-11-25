BRIEF-Hamilton Lane announces limited waiver of lock-up restriction
* Joint book-running managers in co's recent initial public offering of Class A common stock, have agreed to waive a lock-up restriction
Nov 25 Daiwa Securities Group Inc :
* Says it plans to issue 29th series unsecured corporation bonds worth 22 billion yen with coupon rate of 0.350 percent
* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, with maturity date Dec. 1, 2023
* Says subscription date on Nov. 25, payment date on Dec. 1
* Proceeds to be used for bonds repayment
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/2bfNJm
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Joint book-running managers in co's recent initial public offering of Class A common stock, have agreed to waive a lock-up restriction
* Moody's places Azerbaijan's Ba1 ratings on review for downgrade