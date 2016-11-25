BRIEF-Hamilton Lane announces limited waiver of lock-up restriction
* Joint book-running managers in co's recent initial public offering of Class A common stock, have agreed to waive a lock-up restriction
Nov 25 Nakamichi Leasing Co Ltd :
* Says it repurchase 160,000 shares of class-A stock at 160 million yen
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/9qAUrZ
* Moody's places Azerbaijan's Ba1 ratings on review for downgrade