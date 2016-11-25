BRIEF-Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources
* Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2q4GJ1f
Nov 25 Showcase-TV Inc :
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 300,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from Dec. 8 to Dec. 14 instead of from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6
* Says previous release disclosed on Nov. 22
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ETBDjl
MEXICO CITY, May 19 A modernization of the NAFTA trade deal should protect existing industrial supply chains in North America, but could seek to source more work for future products from the member states to help create jobs, a top Mexican negotiator in the process said.