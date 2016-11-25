BRIEF-Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources
* Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2q4GJ1f
Nov 25 PCI Holdings Inc :
* Says it to buy Japan-based firm Syswave Corp from Sorghum Japan Holdings Corp for totally 660 million yen (including advisory expense)
* Says transaction will effective on Nov. 30
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/YeZEC3
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2q4GJ1f
MEXICO CITY, May 19 A modernization of the NAFTA trade deal should protect existing industrial supply chains in North America, but could seek to source more work for future products from the member states to help create jobs, a top Mexican negotiator in the process said.