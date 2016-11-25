BRIEF-Bed Bath & Beyond approves reduction in CEO's target compensation by about 14 pct
* Bed Bath & Beyond says members of board & management of co engaged in talks with shareholders regarding compensation & governance matters - SEC filing
Nov 25 Colowide Co Ltd :
* Says its subsidiary, REINS international inc., will purchase 13,500,000 shares of Reins International (USA) Co Ltd, which has been engaged in the operation of barbecue restaurant in North America
* Says transaction amount will be $87 million
* Effective date Dec. 16
* Says REINS international will hold 100 percent stake in Reins International (USA), up from 0
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/3rfeoD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Bed Bath & Beyond says members of board & management of co engaged in talks with shareholders regarding compensation & governance matters - SEC filing
* Titan International, Inc. U.S. Tire facilities ratify a new five year contract