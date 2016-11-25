BRIEF-India's Globus Spirits March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 43.2 million rupees year ago
Nov 25 Universal Entertainment Corp :
* Says it will issue 2nd series overseas private placement bonds for $200 million on Dec. 1
* Says annual interest rate at 8.5 percent
* Says maturity on Aug. 24, 2020
* Says proceeds to be used to fund construction project in Philippine
COLOMBO, May 19 Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Friday, posting the eighth straight gain on week and hitting their highest closing level in more than 16 months, led by blue chips such as John Keells Holdings Plc.