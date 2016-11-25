BRIEF-Hamilton Lane announces limited waiver of lock-up restriction
* Joint book-running managers in co's recent initial public offering of Class A common stock, have agreed to waive a lock-up restriction
Nov 25 Ambition Corp :
* Says it to buy property that located in Japan for 835 million yen in late December
* Moody's places Azerbaijan's Ba1 ratings on review for downgrade