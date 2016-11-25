BRIEF-Bed Bath & Beyond approves reduction in CEO's target compensation by about 14 pct
* Bed Bath & Beyond says members of board & management of co engaged in talks with shareholders regarding compensation & governance matters - SEC filing
Nov 25 AIN Holdings Inc :
* Says it will use 5.40 billion yen(advisory fee included) to buy 100 percent stake in Sendai-based dispensing pharmacy firm
* Says effective date on Dec. 26
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/QQTCWU
* Titan International, Inc. U.S. Tire facilities ratify a new five year contract