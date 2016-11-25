BRIEF-Bed Bath & Beyond approves reduction in CEO's target compensation by about 14 pct
* Bed Bath & Beyond says members of board & management of co engaged in talks with shareholders regarding compensation & governance matters - SEC filing
Nov 25 Cayman Golden Century Wheel Group Ltd
* Says its China-located unit Yangzhou Golden Century Wheel Manufacturing will buy land from management committee of Xiancheng Industrial Park, Jiangdu Development Zone, to establish new plant
* Says transaction amount is 6.91 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/dyDpyf
* Titan International, Inc. U.S. Tire facilities ratify a new five year contract