BRIEF-Hamilton Lane announces limited waiver of lock-up restriction
* Joint book-running managers in co's recent initial public offering of Class A common stock, have agreed to waive a lock-up restriction
Nov 25 TOMATO BANK Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue first series class-A stock with amount of 7 million shares, to raise 7 billion yen in total
* Says subscription period from Nov. 28 to Dec. 19, and payment date on Dec. 12
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/RSy9Vo
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Joint book-running managers in co's recent initial public offering of Class A common stock, have agreed to waive a lock-up restriction
* Moody's places Azerbaijan's Ba1 ratings on review for downgrade