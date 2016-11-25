BRIEF-Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources
* Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2q4GJ1f
Nov 25 Heren Health :
* Says it plans to use 5.1 million yuan to jointly set up a company in Nanning with a Guangxi-based technology company
* Says the new company with registered capital of 10 million yuan will be engaged in medical information services
* Says it will hold 51 percent stake in the new company
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hw1HFt
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
MEXICO CITY, May 19 A modernization of the NAFTA trade deal should protect existing industrial supply chains in North America, but could seek to source more work for future products from the member states to help create jobs, a top Mexican negotiator in the process said.