BRIEF-Moody's places Azerbaijan's Ba1 ratings on review for downgrade
Nov 25 Daiwa House Reit Investment Corp :
* Says it signed a contract with commitment line worth 20 billion yen
* Says commitment period from Dec. 1, 2016 to Nov. 30, 2017
* Says proceeds to be used to fund acquisition and loan repayment
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Znc6oz
NEW YORK, May 19 Brazilian prosecutors said on Friday that they had reached an "impasse" in talks with the parent company of meatpacking giant JBS SA over the size of the fine it would pay as part of a leniency deal under negotiation since February.