BRIEF-Hamilton Lane announces limited waiver of lock-up restriction
* Joint book-running managers in co's recent initial public offering of Class A common stock, have agreed to waive a lock-up restriction
Nov 25 B-Lot Co Ltd :
* Says it to buy three properties that located in Japan with undisclosed price
* Says it to take out loan of totally 989 million yen to fund the acquisition
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/5Mq46s
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Joint book-running managers in co's recent initial public offering of Class A common stock, have agreed to waive a lock-up restriction
* Moody's places Azerbaijan's Ba1 ratings on review for downgrade