BRIEF-Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources
* Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2q4GJ1f
Nov 25 Bluefocus Communication Group :
* Says its Shanghai-based investment wholly owned subsidiary plans to buy 3.4 million new shares issued buy a Shanghai-based IT service company at 15.77 yuan per share (53.9 million yuan in total)
* Says the subsidiary will hold 5.4 percent stake in the IT service company after purchase
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lSAMSQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
MEXICO CITY, May 19 A modernization of the NAFTA trade deal should protect existing industrial supply chains in North America, but could seek to source more work for future products from the member states to help create jobs, a top Mexican negotiator in the process said.