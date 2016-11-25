Nov 25 Bluefocus Communication Group :

* Says its Shanghai-based investment wholly owned subsidiary plans to buy 3.4 million new shares issued buy a Shanghai-based IT service company at 15.77 yuan per share (53.9 million yuan in total)

* Says the subsidiary will hold 5.4 percent stake in the IT service company after purchase

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lSAMSQ

