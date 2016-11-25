BRIEF-Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources
* Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2q4GJ1f
Nov 25 Amana inc :
* Says it to buy its wholly owned sub-subsidiary amanawest from its subsidiary for 100 million yen on Nov. 25
* Says it to merge amanawest on Jan. 1, 2017 and amanawest to be dissolved after merger
* Says unit A to merge unit A's subsidiary on Jan. 1, 2017 and the unit A's subsidiary to be dissolved after merger
* Says unit A and its subsidiary have been engaged in visual communication business
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/1mYc2i
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2q4GJ1f
MEXICO CITY, May 19 A modernization of the NAFTA trade deal should protect existing industrial supply chains in North America, but could seek to source more work for future products from the member states to help create jobs, a top Mexican negotiator in the process said.