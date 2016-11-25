BRIEF-Titan International, Inc. U.S. Tire facilities ratify a new five year contract
* Titan International, Inc. U.S. Tire facilities ratify a new five year contract
Nov 25 Unitika Ltd :
* Says it plans to set up a synthetic resins JV in Thailand named as Unitika Plastics Trading(Thailand) Co Ltd in April 2017, jointly with Osaka-based plastic maker Terabo Co Ltd and Thailand-based firm KOSEN FIBERTEC (THAILAND) Co Ltd
* Says JV is capitalized at 45 million baht and co will hold 60 percent stake in it
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ze1fRz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Titan International, Inc. U.S. Tire facilities ratify a new five year contract
NEW YORK, May 19 Brazilian prosecutors said on Friday that they had reached an "impasse" in talks with the parent company of meatpacking giant JBS SA over the size of the fine it would pay as part of a leniency deal under negotiation since February.