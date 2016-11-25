BRIEF-Moody's places Azerbaijan's Ba1 ratings on review for downgrade
Nov 25 China Enterprise Co Ltd
* Says it sells 30 percent stake in Tianjin-based property firm for 771 million yuan ($111.49 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fLvWF8
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9155 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 19 Brazilian prosecutors said on Friday that they had reached an "impasse" in talks with the parent company of meatpacking giant JBS SA over the size of the fine it would pay as part of a leniency deal under negotiation since February.