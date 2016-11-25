Nov 25 Colowide Co Ltd :

* Says its unit plans to set up new unit in the U.S., named AME-GYU CO., Ltd., to hold shares of target companies and to undertake the operation management

* Says the new unit to be capitalized at $40 million

* Says related release disclosed on Nov. 25

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/AFBeS9

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)