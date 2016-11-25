BRIEF-Titan International, Inc. U.S. Tire facilities ratify a new five year contract
* Titan International, Inc. U.S. Tire facilities ratify a new five year contract
Nov 25 Colowide Co Ltd :
* Says its unit plans to set up new unit in the U.S., named AME-GYU CO., Ltd., to hold shares of target companies and to undertake the operation management
* Says the new unit to be capitalized at $40 million
* Says related release disclosed on Nov. 25
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/AFBeS9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Titan International, Inc. U.S. Tire facilities ratify a new five year contract
NEW YORK, May 19 Brazilian prosecutors said on Friday that they had reached an "impasse" in talks with the parent company of meatpacking giant JBS SA over the size of the fine it would pay as part of a leniency deal under negotiation since February.