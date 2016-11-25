BRIEF-Moody's places Azerbaijan's Ba1 ratings on review for downgrade
* Moody's places Azerbaijan's Ba1 ratings on review for downgrade
Nov 25 Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding Co Ltd :
* Says a Wanzai county-based trading firm(plaintiff) files a lawsuit against co's property unit(defendant), on equity transfer contract disputes
* Plaintiff requests defendant to return equity and pay liquidated damages and to bear the lawsuit related fee as well as relevant insurance expenses
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TZSujB
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Moody's places Azerbaijan's Ba1 ratings on review for downgrade
NEW YORK, May 19 Brazilian prosecutors said on Friday that they had reached an "impasse" in talks with the parent company of meatpacking giant JBS SA over the size of the fine it would pay as part of a leniency deal under negotiation since February.