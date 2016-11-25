BRIEF-Moody's places Azerbaijan's Ba1 ratings on review for downgrade
Nov 25 Guanghui Energy Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 2016 third tranche short-term financing notes worth 800 million yuan with a term of 365 days and interest rate of 6.5 percent
NEW YORK, May 19 Brazilian prosecutors said on Friday that they had reached an "impasse" in talks with the parent company of meatpacking giant JBS SA over the size of the fine it would pay as part of a leniency deal under negotiation since February.