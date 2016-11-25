BRIEF-AstraZeneca says Leo Pharma has received positive opinion from CHMP of EMA recommending approval of Brodalumab
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
Nov 25 Hubei Jumpcan Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says its unit received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Jiangsu Food and Drug Administration Bureau
* Says certificate issued to agent mixture, oral solution and mucilage manufactured by the unit and the valid period is until Nov. 20, 2021
WASHINGTON, May 19 The Congressional Budget Office expects to release its analysis of the U.S. House of Representatives' healthcare overhaul legislation on May 24, the agency said in a statement on Friday.