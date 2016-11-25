BRIEF-AstraZeneca says Leo Pharma has received positive opinion from CHMP of EMA recommending approval of Brodalumab
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
Nov 25 Hubei Jumpcan Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says its controlling shareholder has transferred 100 million shares (12.4 percent stake) of the co to the controlling shareholder's wholly owned subsidiary
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rKlp2p
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
WASHINGTON, May 19 The Congressional Budget Office expects to release its analysis of the U.S. House of Representatives' healthcare overhaul legislation on May 24, the agency said in a statement on Friday.