BRIEF-Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources
Nov 25 Neos Corp :
* Says Forside ENTERTAINMENT Co.,Ltd. filed lawsuit against the co, claiming the software provided by the co is under low performance
* Says Forside ENTERTAINMENT Co.,Ltd. is seeking for 99.1 million yen as compensation
Source text in Japanese:
MEXICO CITY, May 19 A modernization of the NAFTA trade deal should protect existing industrial supply chains in North America, but could seek to source more work for future products from the member states to help create jobs, a top Mexican negotiator in the process said.