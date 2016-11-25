BRIEF-AstraZeneca says Leo Pharma has received positive opinion from CHMP of EMA recommending approval of Brodalumab
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
Nov 25 Jiangsu Bicon Pharmaceutical Listed Co
* Says it scraps asset acquisition plan, shares to resume trading on Nov 28
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fYED1P
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 19 The Congressional Budget Office expects to release its analysis of the U.S. House of Representatives' healthcare overhaul legislation on May 24, the agency said in a statement on Friday.