BRIEF-DUNDEE CORPORATION SELLS SHARES IN DREAM UNLIMITED CORP
* DUNDEE CORP SAYS HAS SOLD 15.5 MILLION CLASS A SUBORDINATE VOTING SHARES OF DREAM UNLIMITED CORP AT A PRICE OF $6.85 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 25 Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering Co Ltd
* Says it plans to set up investment JV with size up to 1.5 billion yuan ($216.86 million) with CITIC Securities Co Ltd
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fLTjOE
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9170 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Will issue to each of holders of its outstanding units right to subscribe for additional units of reit