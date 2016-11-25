Nov 25 Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering Co Ltd

* Says it plans to set up investment JV with size up to 1.5 billion yuan ($216.86 million) with CITIC Securities Co Ltd

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fLTjOE

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9170 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)